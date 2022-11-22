Cork community centres and parishes to benefit from Government energy bills and running costs fund

THE government have announced a €10m fund to support parish halls and community centres across the country with their running costs and energy bills.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State Joe O’Brien announced the Community Support Fund on Friday, a once-off fund to provide small grants to support local community groups.

Funding will be available to support Parish Halls, Community Centres, Local Development Associations, Social Clubs, ICA Groups, Senior Citizen Groups, Men’s Sheds, Women’s Sheds and more, to assist with running costs such as energy bills, insurance, small upgrade works, or equipment.

The new scheme has been devised to support groups with their energy costs which may not have been deemed eligible under previous Government schemes.

Minister Humphreys said that the scheme is about supporting community groups that are “not immune from rising prices”, to “make sure they can keep the lights on and run fantastic local services and events for young and old to enjoy”.

A total of over €700,000 has been awarded to Cork from the fund, €353,332 to Cork City Council, and €362,678 to Cork County Council.

Cork community and voluntary groups interested in applying for grants should contact the appropriate Local Authority for more details. Cork City Council can be contacted on 021-4924000 and Cork County Council can be contacted on 021-4276891 Councillor for Cork City North-West, Tony Fitzgerald welcomed the announcement.

"Community groups have been in contact with me regarding the costs of running their centres during this energy crisis and it's vital that voluntary groups can ensure services in their local community,” he said.

“I have made these concerns known to the Taoiseach and Minister McGrath and I am delighted that they have responded,” he added.

The funding builds on the €10 million Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme (CVESS), which will provide once-off support to incorporated organisations and registered charities within the Community and Voluntary sector which fall outside the parameters of other energy support schemes.