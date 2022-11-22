Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 07:00

Cork community centres and parishes to benefit from Government energy bills and running costs fund

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State Joe O’Brien announced the Community Support Fund on Friday, a once-off fund to provide small grants to support local community groups
Cork community centres and parishes to benefit from Government energy bills and running costs fund

Minister Humphreys said that the scheme is about supporting community groups that are “not immune from rising prices”, to “make sure they can keep the lights on and run fantastic local services and events for young and old to enjoy”.

Ellen O'Regan

THE government have announced a €10m fund to support parish halls and community centres across the country with their running costs and energy bills.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State Joe O’Brien announced the Community Support Fund on Friday, a once-off fund to provide small grants to support local community groups.

Funding will be available to support Parish Halls, Community Centres, Local Development Associations, Social Clubs, ICA Groups, Senior Citizen Groups, Men’s Sheds, Women’s Sheds and more, to assist with running costs such as energy bills, insurance, small upgrade works, or equipment.

The new scheme has been devised to support groups with their energy costs which may not have been deemed eligible under previous Government schemes.

Minister Humphreys said that the scheme is about supporting community groups that are “not immune from rising prices”, to “make sure they can keep the lights on and run fantastic local services and events for young and old to enjoy”.

A total of over €700,000 has been awarded to Cork from the fund, €353,332 to Cork City Council, and €362,678 to Cork County Council.

Cork community and voluntary groups interested in applying for grants should contact the appropriate Local Authority for more details. Cork City Council can be contacted on 021-4924000 and Cork County Council can be contacted on 021-4276891 Councillor for Cork City North-West, Tony Fitzgerald welcomed the announcement. 

"Community groups have been in contact with me regarding the costs of running their centres during this energy crisis and it's vital that voluntary groups can ensure services in their local community,” he said.

 “I have made these concerns known to the Taoiseach and Minister McGrath and I am delighted that they have responded,” he added.

The funding builds on the €10 million Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme (CVESS), which will provide once-off support to incorporated organisations and registered charities within the Community and Voluntary sector which fall outside the parameters of other energy support schemes.

Read More

The Grinch is back to steal Christmas (and hearts) at Cork’s Imperial Hotel

More in this section

Garda inscription on a police jacket from Ireland Rush hour traffic impacted by two separate collisions in Cork 
Concerns about West Cork driving test centre disputed Concerns about West Cork driving test centre disputed
wooden judge on book on the desk 'Easily led' man remanded in custody for burglaries and car thefts 
community & volunteering
Butchers Block Close Shop in Blackpool, Cork

Staff of two Cork butcher shops in shock after being told their jobs were gone via text 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more