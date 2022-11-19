Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 08:00

Revolution hero’s documents now in public domain

Diarmaid (Jeremiah) L Fawsitt was born in 1884, near Blarney Street, and he would become a nationalist, a republican, a journalist, a civil servant, and a judge.
Revolution hero’s documents now in public domain

Some of the grandchildren of Diarmaid L Fawsitt who were present at the lauch of their grandfather's archive. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Donal O’Keeffe

THE personal papers of a leading Cork figure from Ireland’s revolutionary period are available to the public for the first time.

Diarmaid (Jeremiah) L Fawsitt was born in 1884, near Blarney Street, and he would become a nationalist, a republican, a journalist, a civil servant, and a judge.

Fawsitt was a personal friend of murdered Cork Lord Mayor Tomás Mac Curtain, and he was also a friend to Michael Collins.

In his lifetime, he was active in cultural, industrial, and nationalist circles, including the Celtic Literary Society, Sinn Féin, the Gaelic League, Cork National Theatre Society, and especially, the Cork Industrial Development Association.

In November 1913 he attended the inaugural meeting of the Irish Volunteers in Dublin and was inducted into the Irish Republican Brotherhood. In December of that year he was one of the co-founders of the Cork Corps of the Irish Volunteers, at City Hall, later becoming chairperson of the executive.

During the War of Independence, Arthur Griffith sent Fawsitt to the USA, as consul and trade commissioner of the Irish Republic. He served as a technical advisor for the Anglo-Irish Treaty negotiations in 1921-22.

In later years he was a senior civil servant in the Department of Industry and Commerce, before becoming a judge of the Circuit Court. Diarmaid Fawsitt died in 1967.

In 2019, Fawsitt’s archive of over 2,000 documents, consisting of correspondence, diaries, photographs, news clippings, articles, speeches, and lectures, was donated by his family to the Cork City and County Archives Service, which has completed processing and listing it.

A detailed descriptive list has been compiled over a two-year period by archivists, and this has now been printed and published thanks to funding from Cork City Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

The archive is now available at http://corkarchives.ie/

Read More

North Presentation to change name as it ushers in ‘a new co-educational era’

More in this section

Plans afoot for residential development at vacant site in Cork plagued by dumping Plans afoot for residential development at vacant site in Cork plagued by dumping
Man detained in relation to armed robberies in Cork city Man detained in relation to armed robberies in Cork city
BRITAIN-BREXIT-RYANAIR Corkman appointed the head of company that owns Dublin and Cork airports
cork historycork city council
<p>Public consultation commenced earlier this month on a proposed city council housing scheme in the Mahon area which would see dozens of new homes developed. Image: G-Net 3D via www.consult.corkcity.ie</p>

Public invited to have their say on proposed city council housing scheme

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more