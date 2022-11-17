Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 18:40

South Douglas Road Covid test centre to relocate from tomorrow

After two years, Cork city testing services will move to a site located on the grounds of St Mary's Health Campus.
The South Douglas Road site opened in 2020 offering Covid-19 testing to the public. File Picture: Mufid Majnu.

Breda Graham

The South Douglas Road Covid-19 test centre is set to relocate to St Mary's Health Campus in Gurranabraher from tomorrow.

After two years, Cork city testing services will move to a site located on the grounds of St Mary's Health Campus which has been previously used for swabbing of health service staff.

Testing capacity at the transferred facility will remain the same.

Head of Health and Wellbeing with Cork Community Healthcare Gabrielle O’Keeffe thanked the public for their cooperation.

Relocating testing services to St. Mary's Health campus is a positive move. The site at St Mary's is easily accessible and will continue to provide testing seven days a week.

“Our testing services continue to provide a critical role in our response to Covid-19,” she said.

The test centre at St Mary's Health Campus will continue to offer appointments seven days a week.

Appointments will be available via the self-referral portal on HSE.ie or GP referral for those who require it.

