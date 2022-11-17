Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 17:29

Fire contained at Cork bus depot 

Cork City Fire Service was called out to a blaze at Bus Eireann's Capwell bus depot in the early hours of this morning

Eoin Kelleher

A fire that disrupted a Bus Éireann depot in the southside of Cork city this morning was brought under control by Cork’s City Fire Service using 15 personnel.

The Fire Service received a call at 6.23am regarding a fire at an industrial site, the Bus Éireann Capwell Depot, located near the Windmill Road in the city.

Two water pumps, an aerial platform, and a Control Officer’s Mobile Jeep responded, and a total of 15 personnel attended the scene, said a spokesperson.

The fire service encountered smoke coming from an electrical room. Two teams of two officers were deployed using CO2 extinguishers. They gained entry to the room and extinguished the fire.

Cork tragedy that led to birth of fire brigade

The exposed wiring was identified and the ESB were called to shut down the power. The ESB arrived and removed the fuses at the local substation, making the area safe, added the spokesperson.

The scene was handed over to Bus Éireann at about 8am. No one was in danger throughout the incident.

The fire did not disrupt bus services and Bus Eireann has thanked the Fire Service.

cork city fireemergency services
