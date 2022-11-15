Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 08:50

Spread of visitors over 25 years at Butter Museum

Since 1997, the Butter Museum has welcomed almost a quarter of a million visitors from home and abroad and attracted positive critiques including the New York Times.
Spread of visitors over 25 years at Butter Museum

Cobh dairy farmer David Bird; Butter Museum chairwoman Michelle Cashman; former General Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Michael Dowling and Taoiseach Mícheál Martin mark the 25th anniversary of the creation of the Butter Museum. Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Echo reporter

TWO former Butter Museum chairmen have received special presentations from the Taoiseach as the Cork museum celebrates 25 years since its establishment.

The Museum, located beside the historical Cork Butter Exchange in Shandon, welcomes and informs visitors about the importance of the butter trade to the City of Cork, the local economy of the surrounding counties of Munster, and its value to the national economy since the 1700s to modern times.

During a visit to mark the anniversary, the Taoiseach made presentations of specially commissioned Butter Stamps, former General Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Michael Dowling and Cobh Dairy Farmer, David Bird — both former chairmen — in recognition of their extraordinary commitment to the development of the Butter Museum over two decades. The butter stamps were created by Cork ceramicist, Karena Killeen.

Since 1997, the Butter Museum has welcomed almost a quarter of a million visitors from home and abroad and attracted positive critiques including the New York Times.

The museum collection ranges from thousand-year-old bog butter, held courtesy of the National Museum of Ireland, to a representative selection of traditional butter making equipment, and also includes a fine collection of co-op butter wrappers from the regional but now consolidated dairy manufacturers.

Video, audio, image and text enhance the visitor’s engagement with the collection and the world of which it speaks.

The Museum is funded by its visitor income and with the support of the Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Gaeltacht and Media, Cork City Council, Ornua and Dairygold.

Recreate Shandon Recreate Shandon is a not-for-profit company established by people with links to the Shandon Area to renovate the disused Cork Butter Exchange Building and create a technology hub. Support has been forthcoming from private interests, Cork City Council and Enterprise Ireland.

Read More

Ballincollig singer thrilled to share stage with Christy Moore

More in this section

Councillors vote to sell adjoining derelict properties on historic Cork city street Councillors vote to sell adjoining derelict properties on historic Cork city street
Teaching Council Case against Colm Murphy Cork teacher removed from register of teachers following false claims
Bail refused for two men accused of attacking and robbing woman, 93, collecting her pension at Cork post office Bail refused for two men accused of attacking and robbing woman, 93, collecting her pension at Cork post office
cork history
Garda injured in Youghal bypass road collision remains in 'serious but stable' condition

Garda injured in Youghal bypass road collision remains in 'serious but stable' condition

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more