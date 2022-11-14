Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 11:51

Cope Foundation hosting Christmas event in Cork to highlight inclusion 

Cork’s Cope Foundation are holding a special event next month to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, where people are encouraged to come along and speak about embracing inclusion in every day life.
Cope Foundation hosting Christmas event in Cork to highlight inclusion 

Cork’s Cope Foundation are holding a special event next month to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, where people are encouraged to come along and speak about embracing inclusion in every day life. Pictured are Stephen Farrissey and Amy Begley who are supported by Cope Foundation, and Peter Loughnane, Director of Sales & Marketing Trigon Hotels and Foundation. Photo: Darragh Kane

Ellen O'Regan

Cork’s Cope Foundation are holding a special event next month to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, where people are encouraged to come along and speak about embracing inclusion in every day life.

The charity, which has a growing network of 70 centres stretching from East Cork to West Cork, supports over 2,800 children and adults with an intellectual disability and/or autism to live a life of their choosing.

Cope Foundation is hosting a special event on Cork’s Harley Street on Saturday 3rd December, International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Taking place from 10.00am to 2.00pm, and held in collaboration with Trigon Hotels (Cope Foundation’s charity partner for 2021 and 2022), the main aim is to encourage the people of Cork to speak about inclusion and how we can embrace this more in every aspect of our lives.

Members of the public are invited to come along and chat with people supported by Cope Foundation, its staff as well as team members from Trigon Hotels. There will be complimentary festive treats and people are encouraged to donate to the charity’s virtual giving page.

The event is part of Cope Foundation’s ‘Light Up Cork’ Christmas campaign which is highlighting inclusion this festive season.

The virtual giving website for ‘Light Up Cork’, now in its second year, was designed by graphic designer Amy Begley and shows a night sky over a number of well-known landmarks across Cork city and county. The landmarks represent some of the towns and areas where Cope Foundation services and supports are available.

Donors are asked to dedicate a star to a loved one. By lighting up a star they are also shining a light on inclusion in Cork. To light up a star online visit www.lightupcork.ie

Sean Abbott, Chief Executive of Cope Foundation, said that they hope ‘Light Up Cork’ will help to raise much-needed funds for the organisation, and more importantly shine a light on inclusion.

“Cope Foundation is committed to speaking up and continuing the conversation around rights and equalities for people with disabilities and/or autism. I want to take this opportunity to thank our Charity Partners, Trigon Hotels for supporting this campaign and leading the way in inclusion in the workplace and in our communities,” he said.

Read More

I saw up close how brilliant our CUH staff are

More in this section

'A formidable woman': Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan passes away  'A formidable woman': Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan passes away 
Latest: Collision investigation continues as garda remains in hospital in serious but stable condition Latest: Collision investigation continues as garda remains in hospital in serious but stable condition
Garda critically injured in East Cork road collision Garda critically injured in East Cork road collision
cope foundationcorkinclusiondisabilitycork christmas
UPDATED: Two men to appear in court charged in connection with Wellington Road robbery 

UPDATED: Two men to appear in court charged in connection with Wellington Road robbery 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more