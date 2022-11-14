Cope Foundation hosting Christmas event in Cork to highlight inclusion 

Cork’s Cope Foundation are holding a special event next month to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, where people are encouraged to come along and speak about embracing inclusion in every day life.

The charity, which has a growing network of 70 centres stretching from East Cork to West Cork, supports over 2,800 children and adults with an intellectual disability and/or autism to live a life of their choosing.

Cope Foundation is hosting a special event on Cork’s Harley Street on Saturday 3rd December, International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Taking place from 10.00am to 2.00pm, and held in collaboration with Trigon Hotels (Cope Foundation’s charity partner for 2021 and 2022), the main aim is to encourage the people of Cork to speak about inclusion and how we can embrace this more in every aspect of our lives.

Members of the public are invited to come along and chat with people supported by Cope Foundation, its staff as well as team members from Trigon Hotels. There will be complimentary festive treats and people are encouraged to donate to the charity’s virtual giving page.

The event is part of Cope Foundation’s ‘Light Up Cork’ Christmas campaign which is highlighting inclusion this festive season.

The virtual giving website for ‘Light Up Cork’, now in its second year, was designed by graphic designer Amy Begley and shows a night sky over a number of well-known landmarks across Cork city and county. The landmarks represent some of the towns and areas where Cope Foundation services and supports are available.

Donors are asked to dedicate a star to a loved one. By lighting up a star they are also shining a light on inclusion in Cork. To light up a star online visit www.lightupcork.ie

Sean Abbott, Chief Executive of Cope Foundation, said that they hope ‘Light Up Cork’ will help to raise much-needed funds for the organisation, and more importantly shine a light on inclusion.

“Cope Foundation is committed to speaking up and continuing the conversation around rights and equalities for people with disabilities and/or autism. I want to take this opportunity to thank our Charity Partners, Trigon Hotels for supporting this campaign and leading the way in inclusion in the workplace and in our communities,” he said.