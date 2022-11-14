Recognition for making sure the coast is clear

THREE Cork groups have been nominated for the Clean Coasts Ocean Hero 2022 shortlist.

Groups from Cork have received nominations in four of the seven categories in Clean Coasts Ocean Hero awards for their outstanding work and commitment to their coastlines and areas. Each year, the Ocean Hero awards honour the contribution made by Clean Coasts volunteers, groups and communities toward conserving the coastline.

In Co Cork, Clean Coasts Ballynamona has featured strongly among this year’s nominations.

The three Co Cork nominees, featuring in four separate categories, are: Clean Coasts Ballynamona in the Group of the Year category; Jess Leahy (from Clean Coasts Ballynamona) in the Individual of the year category; St Colman’s Community College in the Youth of the Year category; and St Colman’s College, in tandem with Clean Coasts Ballynamona, in the Beach Clean Award category.

Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts manager, said the members of the organising committee were delighted to have received so many nominations, which, she said, showed not only the dedication of volunteers, but also that their efforts don’t go unnoticed by the community.

“For the past 15 years, the Clean Coasts programme’s Ocean Hero Awards have been celebrating the incredible efforts of Clean Coasts volunteers around the Irish Coastline.” Ms McCoy said. “We have nothing but awe and respect for the amazing groups and individuals highlighted in our shortlist for this year’s Ocean Hero Awards.”

2021 saw three Cork volunteers win top prizes, with Caroline Davy, from the Blackrock Clean Coasts group in Cork, winning a special prize entitled Amazing Achievements Great and Small. St Colman’s Community College won the Youth of the Year award for their commitment to litter-picking and beach cleans. Paddle-boarding and litter-picking group Subowti, run by Dave Ludgate, won the Enjoy and Protect award.

The winners of the 2022 Clean Coasts Ocean Hero awards will be announced on Tuesday, November 22.