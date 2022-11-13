Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 08:06

East Cork housing plans appealed to An Bord Pleanála

The proposed development would consist of 21 two-storey dwellings. 
East Cork housing plans appealed to An Bord Pleanála

The appeal to An Bord Pleanála was launched on October 26, and the case is due to be decided by March 9, 2023.

Eoin Kelleher

Plans for a major housing project in east Cork have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Citidwell Developments Limited lodged plans with Cork County Council on October 20 last year for permission to demolish two farm buildings and develop 21 two-storey dwellings adjacent to an estate currently under construction called ‘The Cedars’, at Lackenroe, Glounthaune.

The proposed development would consist of 16 three-bed semi-detached units, four four-bed semi-detached units and one four-bed detached unit. Access to the proposed development would be via the under-construction internal road network permitted by An Bord Pleanála.

The proposed development would also include all associated drainage, site development and landscaping works.

The plans were given the go-ahead on October 6 last. The appeal to An Bord Pleanála was launched on October 26, and the case is due to be decided by March 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, plans for an energy project in Knockraha, northeast of Cork city, have also been appealed to An Bord Pleanála. 

The appeal relates to a project by Killeena Energy Limited to build a synchronous compensator, used for “electricity grid stabilisation”, within the townland of Killeena, near Knockraha, Cork. The site area is about 0.8 hectares. 

The appeal was lodged on October 28 and is due to be decided by March 13, 2023.

Read More

Pictures: 'Better buildings' awards in Cork 

More in this section

'This will have a significant impact on care': Taoiseach opens new stroke unit in Cork 'This will have a significant impact on care': Taoiseach opens new stroke unit in Cork
LATEST: Witnesses urged to contact Gardaí after customer held at knifepoint during armed robbery in Cork LATEST: Witnesses urged to contact Gardaí after customer held at knifepoint during armed robbery in Cork
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to armed robbery of post office in Cork city Gardaí appeal for witnesses to armed robbery of post office in Cork city
housingplanningeast cork
<p> Third-level students added their voices and anger to the protest. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Cork protest hears charity in the city feeding 1000 people a day 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more