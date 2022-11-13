East Cork housing plans appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Plans for a major housing project in east Cork have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Citidwell Developments Limited lodged plans with Cork County Council on October 20 last year for permission to demolish two farm buildings and develop 21 two-storey dwellings adjacent to an estate currently under construction called ‘The Cedars’, at Lackenroe, Glounthaune.

The proposed development would consist of 16 three-bed semi-detached units, four four-bed semi-detached units and one four-bed detached unit. Access to the proposed development would be via the under-construction internal road network permitted by An Bord Pleanála.

The proposed development would also include all associated drainage, site development and landscaping works.

The plans were given the go-ahead on October 6 last. The appeal to An Bord Pleanála was launched on October 26, and the case is due to be decided by March 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, plans for an energy project in Knockraha, northeast of Cork city, have also been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The appeal relates to a project by Killeena Energy Limited to build a synchronous compensator, used for “electricity grid stabilisation”, within the townland of Killeena, near Knockraha, Cork. The site area is about 0.8 hectares.

The appeal was lodged on October 28 and is due to be decided by March 13, 2023.