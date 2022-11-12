'This will have a significant impact on care': Taoiseach opens new stroke unit in Cork

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has today officially opened the new Stroke Unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and said it and other units like it will 'greatly improve the overall patient experience'.

It is anticipated that the stroke service at CUH will care for approximately 1,200 patients per year and will also be open for service 24 hours a day, seven days per week as a regional stroke thrombectomy centre, serving patients across Munster and the south of the country.

“I am delighted to open this new state-of-the-art stroke unit," Mr Martin said today.

"This facility will have a significant impact on the care provided to those who suffer from strokes from all over Munster.

"Newly refurbished units like these will greatly improve the overall patient experience, by offering best practice and specialised procedures for those who suffer from strokes.

"I would like to congratulate all the team here in CUH and at Group HQ in the development of this new stroke unit. I also wish the staff and the patients who will attend this unit every success.”

CUH is one of two national stroke thrombectomy centres, undertaking highly specialist procedures for certain types of stroke, enabling clinicians to remove clots from blocked blood vessels within the brain.

With the busiest inpatient stroke service in the country, the newly refurbished stroke unit will provide a 31-bed unit with an improved therapy suite, and a new five-bed hyper-acute stroke bay with advanced monitoring.

“The development is exceptionally positive and will enable staff at CUH to provide the highest standard of care for our patients," David Donegan, CEO of Cork University Hospital said. "I want to thank everyone involved for doing their best to ensure that the unit has now been opened.

"We have a wonderful and highly skilled team working here at the hospital and I know that each person is excited about the potential of this new unit."

The CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group, Mr Gerry O’Dwyer the investment in the new unit was part of the Group’s ongoing efforts to meet the needs of the community.

"The opening of the new improved stroke unit will greatly improve the ability of the hospital and its medical staff to treat patients," he added.