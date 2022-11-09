'It's really hard': People in Cork resorting to sleeping at work and in cars due to housing crisis

Caitríona Twomey, who runs Cork Penny Dinners on Little Hanover Street, said the charity has become aware of a number of people in that situation.
“We know some people and their employers are letting them sleep in their premises because they can’t find a place to live in and they’re staying there when everybody goes home,” she said.
Ms Twomey said the lack of accommodation to rent and the high costs to rent the properties on the market has meant that even people in employment are falling into homelessness.
One man who Penny Dinners assists is sleeping overnight in a storeroom where he works.