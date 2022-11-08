Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 18:28

No high tide flooding in city centre following council warning 

Earlier today, Cork City Council issued a warning of slight flooding in low lying areas of the city due to high tide and weather conditions.
High tide on Father Mathew Quay in Cork city centre, Tuesday 8 November 2022

Ellen O'Regan

While river water levels were close to breaching point in the city centre this evening, high tide passed with no major incidences of flooding.

High tide on Union Quay in Cork city centre, Tuesday 8 November 2022
The warning came as several roads in the city were closed on Monday evening due to flooding at high tide around 4:50pm.

Council crews were placed on standby on Lavitts Quay, South Terrace/Union Quay and on Wandesford Quay in case of any further traffic disruption on Tuesday, but by high tide at 5:25pm the Lee was still largely within its banks.

High tide on Union Quay in Cork city centre, Tuesday 8 November 2022
In the South Terrace/Union Quay area, Trinity Bridge also remained fully passable for pedestrians at high tide, unlike on Monday when access was restricted by flood waters.

The national forecast for this week predicts more outbreaks of rain, heavy at times and possibly leading to more localised flooding.

