Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 11:40

Cork weather: Sunny spells and ‘scattered heavy or thundery showers’ forecast

Cork is expected to get some reprieve from the relentless rainfall of recent days, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, but the national forecaster has advised that scattered showers could turn heavy or thundery at times. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

Cork is expected to get some reprieve from the relentless rainfall of recent days, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, but the national forecaster has advised that scattered showers could turn heavy or thundery at times.

Met Éireann has forecast a “bright and fresh day” today across Munster “with sunny spells and scattered heavy or thundery showers”.

Highest temperatures today will be between 11 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.

The city council’s director of operations, David Joyce told The Echo that there was only slight flooding in areas of the city this morning.

Mr Joyce said the City Council's Flood Assessment Team would be meeting at 1pm to review the latest meteorological information and assess the situation ahead of high tide this evening.

Yesterday, the public had been advised to expect “widespread flooding” across low-lying quay areas throughout the city.

Fortunately, by about 6pm yesterday evening flood water had “significantly receded” in the “vast majority of locations” hit by flooding.

According to the latest forecast for Munster, clear spells and showers will continue tonight with a few turning heavy.

Temperatures will dip to lows of around six to eight degrees.

There will be a bright start to tomorrow but it will turn cloudier in the afternoon with patchy rain and drizzle developing.

Temperatures will reach highs of about 12 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Roads closed due to flooding in Cork city reopen; city council crews remain on standby

