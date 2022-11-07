Meeting on concerns over Cork city to Kinsale bus to take place tonight

“IT is no way to treat people. I see old people there absolutely saturated or frozen with the cold,” said a concerned resident ahead of a public meeting to address the issues around the Cork to Kinsale bus route 226.

The meeting, which has been initiated by Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard and local councillors, will be held tonight in the Temperance Hall in Kinsale at 7.30pm to discuss the ongoing concerns around the Cork to Kinsale bus route.

Issues raised by many people taking the bus from Clontarf Street to Kinsale include capacity concerns, the lack of a bus shelter and safety concerns.

Local resident Charles Henderson said the current situation is not "good enough".

“I don’t know how many times I have stood in Cork city waiting for the bus to come and I got saturated as there is no bus shelter. On many occasions the bus has been full, and it has left people behind in the rain. It is not good enough,” he said.

“It is no way to treat people, both young and old people who want to use the bus service,” said the Kinsale resident who wants to see a bus shelter and proper signage erected for the route.

“I would like to see a proper bus stop put in place or else revert to the main bus station which provided shelter from the elements. It is no way to treat people, both young and old people who want to use the bus service. I see old people there absolutely saturated or frozen with the cold.

“They are encouraging people to travel by public transport, but this is no way to treat them. They have reduced the fares for younger people, and they are all using it now which is good. However, we need proper services to go with it. I want a bus shelter and proper signage,” he added.

ISSUES

Senator Tim Lombard said there are several issues that need to be addressed.

“One is the actual capacity on the bus itself. We are having situations where people are queuing for the bus with no shelter and then not getting on the bus afterwards.

"The second issue is the location of the bus stop. It is totally unsuitable.

"It was originally in the bus station before it was moved without any public consultation. Now it is in an unusual part of Cork city which has no shelter and people don’t feel safe there,” he said.

“No one is talking to us and dealing with the situation,” said the Fine Gael senator who wants the National Transport Authority (NTA) to meet the public.

“I have written to the NTA asking them to meet me about this issue and they have refused.

"We want to highlight the issue and to put pressure on the NTA to come and meet the public. The unsuitability of the bus stop since its relocation to Clontarf Street including safety concerns and lack of a bus shelter have been well flagged.

“Recent capacity concerns have increased people’s frustration with students being left on the side of the street and reports of passengers being refused entry if they didn’t pre book their ticket.

"The capacity issue is largely linked to the fact that this route now also serves Cork Airport from the city. These ongoing issues must be addressed,” he added.