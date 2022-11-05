'We won't give up without a fight': St Vincent's parents and students protest school amalgamation

St Vincent's parents and students opposed to the soon-to-be amalgamation of the school with the North Presentation were refusing to go down without a fight as they took their resounding message to the streets today.

A number of parents, children and students staged a protest this afternoon that saw them march from the school on St Mary’s Road to Grand Parade.

Protestors joined the movement in their droves following approval from the Department of Education to amalgamate St Vincent’s Secondary School on St Mary's Road in Cork City with the North Presentation Secondary School in Farranree.

The proposals were put forward by the Catholic Education Irish Schools' Trust (CEIST) and the Religious Sisters of Charity and will result in the facility moving forward as a co-educational school.

Plans for the amalgamation will get underway soon as schools prepare for a move to the current site of the North Presentation School.

However, both parents and children say they won’t be giving up without a fight.

Tracey Doyle from Glenville, whose daughter Mia is in the Lir Hib at St Vincent’s, which supports students on the autistic spectrum to reach their full potential, reiterated the painful impact the decision is having on parents and children alike.

“The children are our future. Without the children we don’t have a future,” she said.

“It’s as simple as that, but we won’t be giving up without a fight.”

Tracey said there are still no many questions remaining unanswered.

“The Lir hub gets the most out of every child. We want to know why this is happening. We want answers.”

Éilish Hickey, who is a student of the Lir hub added to the list of mounting concerns.

“I hope this shows what we are willing to do in order for the school to stay as it is,” Éilish said.