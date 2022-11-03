Cork integration projects to receive €160k

Almost €160,000 has been awarded by the government to Cork-based community organisations for projects aimed at integrating people who have applied for international protection in Ireland.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, has announced a total of 67 projects across the country that will benefit from a total of €1.6m in funding under the International Protection Integration Fund 2022.

Six Cork-based organisations have been awarded almost €160,000 in funding, for projects that vary from being Cork based to nationally focused.

Two other Cork organisations have received a total of almost €100,000 in funding for integration projects that have a broad reach in the county and beyond.

The Sanctuary Runners have been awarded €48,500 for their national integration project ‘Sanctuary Runners on the Move’, while Nasc, the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, has received €50,000 for its ‘Connect project’ which spans across Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, and Wexford.

Graham Clifford, CEO and founder of the Sanctuary Runners, said that the funding will help their 30 groups across Ireland with “vital logistical support”, from bus hire to storage costs, adding that it will be an “essential support over the next year”.

“Since the Sanctuary Runners had our first run, at the Mardyke in Cork in February 2018, we've worked with over 2,000 people who are, or were, living in Direct Provision or Emergency Accommodation,” he said.

“In running with the wider Irish public we see barriers broken down, misconceptions challenged, smiles start to appear, every step brings hope and every get-to-together highlights the enormous strength and value to all of Community Integration,” he added.

Over €60,000 has been awarded for four projects specifically focused on Cork.

The Vision Community Support Service in the city centre has received over €15,000 for its Migrant Employment Support Project, while Love & Care For People in Mallow has also received just over €15,000 to support Diversity Job, Career and Education Fairs.

Cork Migrant Centre has received over €18,000 for its ‘Voices of Change’ project, while Cork City Libraries has been awarded €10,000 for its project focused on Connecting Communities.

Other projects with a presence in Cork that have received funding include Badminton Ireland, Serve the City, Cuala Group, the National Youth Council of Ireland, International Community Dynamics CLG, LGBT Ireland, Places of Sanctuary, and Spirasi.

The new Fund represents the delivery of a key commitment of the White Paper to end Direct Provision and establish a new International Protection Support Service.

Minister O’Gorman said that the €1.6m in funding will support not-for-profit, civil society organisations in every county of Ireland to support local and national integration projects for International Protection applicants.

"The projects supported under this funding will go a long way towards integrating International Protection applicants into Irish society and breaking down barriers that exist within communities,” he said.