Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 18:22

Motorists urged to drive with caution as tailbacks reported in parts of Cork city 

A broken-down vehicle on the N40 northbound approach to the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout blocked a lane of traffic. 
Gardaí in Anglesea Street are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary journeys and drive with extra caution. File image 

Sarah Horgan

Severe weather conditions are contributing to significant traffic congestion across the city, with motorists being advised to drive with caution, particularly in the Dunkettle area. 

A broken-down vehicle on the N40 northbound approach to the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout blocked a lane of traffic earlier. 

The incident has since been cleared but delays have persisted on many routes on the southside of the city. 

Gardaí in Anglesea Street are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary journeys and drive with extra caution while the poor weather conditions remain.

Weather causing recent issues 

Cork has been subject to a number of weather warnings over the last number of days and this week localised flooding in particular has been causing havoc. Areas affected during the week included the Silverspring’s slip road junction, areas of Blackpool and parts of the Commons Road, Tramore Road and along Pope's Quay.

Some incidents of flooding in the city have required intervention from members of emergency services. 

Water disruption due this evening for several areas in Cork city

