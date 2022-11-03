Water disruption due this evening for several areas in Cork city

RESIDENTS of the northern part of Cork city are being advised that the water supply will be disrupted from this evening until about 6am on Friday.

The disruptions are due to works that form part of vital underground network improvements being delivered to facilitate housing in the area, and to support social and economic development.

During these essential works, homes and businesses will experience water outage disruption.

Following the completion and due to the extent of works water supply may take five to six hours to return as significant amount of water refills the network.

Irish Water said that work crews will endeavour to complete these essential works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

They advised that when network improvement works and outages of this scale take place and once water has been restored it is not unusual for customers to experience cloudy or discoloured water in their supply, if this happens, and customers must slowly run their kitchen cold water tap until the water clears.

Do not use your washing machine, dishwasher, shower, or any similar appliance until the water clears.

Irish Water said: "To facilitate the safe delivery of the works there is a need implement temporary traffic management and to operate under a local road closure.

"The road closure granted by Cork City Council will be in place until works are completed. During a planned road closure, local and emergency access will always be maintained. Diversion routes will be in place and clearly sign posted.

"Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

"Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works."

Areas possibly impacted include:

Monastery Hill, Cathedral Road, Bakers Road, Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield Hill, Churchfield Place, East Bantry Park Road, Saint Colmcille’s Road, Knockfree Avenue, Spriggs Road, Knockpogue Avenue, Farranferris Avenue, Bridge Valley Park, Fairfield Crescent, Closes Park, Closes Green, Fair Hill, John F Connelly Road, Mount Agnes Road, Closes Road, Fairfield Avenue, Bridge Valley View, Larchfield.

Saint John’s Well, Mallow Road, Boland Industrial Estate, Dublin Hill, Middle Rathmore Road, Kerry Road, Sunvalley Drive, Saint Enda’s Road, Spriggs Road, Innishannon Road, Inniscarra Road, Knockfree Avenue Fair Hill, Farranferris Avenue, Pophams Road, Liam Healy Road, Farranferris Place, Fairfield Road, Glen Avenue, Errigal Heights, Arderin Way, Comeragh Park, Avoca Crescent, Mangerton Close, Imaal Court, Mourne Avenue, Brandon Court, Old Youghal Road Gardiner’s Hill, Saint Christophers Drive, Mumont Lawn, Cahergal Park, Glanmire Road, Middle Leycester’s Lane, Iona Road High.

Ring Road, Silver Springs Court, South Ridge Glenmont Crest, Glanmire Road, Middle Colmacille Avenue, Kerry Lawn, North Ring Road, Silverheights Avenue, Lotabeg Estate, Silverheights Drive, Old Youghal Road, Ard Bhaile, Boherboy Road, Lotamore Drive, Ashmount, The Steeples, Ring Road, Annalee Grove, Ballinderry Park, Liffey Park, Glencree Cresent, Lagan Grove, Corrib Lawn, Shannon Lawn, Boyne Crescent, Spring Vale, Rathcooney Road, Rathcooney, Brandon Court, Oakridge, Banduff Road, City View Mews.

Old Youghal Road,Church Hill, Crawford Woods, Barnavara Hill, Dunard Burkes Hill, Ashmount Court, Thorndale, Kinvara Housing Estates, Brookwood Dublin Hill Lower, Kilbarry Enterprise Center, Dublin Hill Upper Carrig Court, Dublin Pike, Coppenger Fields, Blackthorn, R614 – White Cross, Anvil White Cross, Coole East Ballynoe, L7071, Ros Árd Upper, Glanmire Catholic National School, Rose Lane, Rosemount Gleann Chuille, Old Mallow Road, Seanbhothar Mhala, Rathpeacon Road, Old Whitechurch Road, Boreen Dearg, Sweeneys Hill, Rathpeacon, Killeens, The Grove, The Crescent, Carraig Rua, Ingle Downs, The Heights, The Lawn, The Drive, Clogheenmilcon, Coolowen, New Mallow Road, Kiln Road Blackthorn Drive, Cronnins Field, Glen Springs Lower Killeens, Knocknacullen West, Knocknacullen East, Blackstone Bridge and surrounding areas.