Reports of spot flooding in Cork city

There have been reports of spot flooding across the city following this morning’s heavy rainfall.

Reports of spot flooding have come from a number of areas, including at the Wellington Bridge on the Lee Road, on Harbour View Road, and on the Commons Road.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said its engineers are monitoring the situation closely.

Flooding has been a recurring issue in Cork city over the past month, with many homes and businesses affected by severe flooding following four hours of heavy rainfall on Sunday, 16 October.

Following that flooding, Met Eireann rejected criticism from Cork Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde, who claimed Cork City Council had been unable to prepare for the widespread flooding because it hadn’t received enough notice.

Anyone with concerns about incidents of spot flooding is asked to contact the Cork City Council customer service unit on 021 4924000.