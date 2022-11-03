Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 07:00

Cork man admits assault of woman at Cork GAA club 

A psychiatric report is to be prepared before sentencing. 
He pleaded guilty to a number of charges at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Liam Heylin

A PSYCHIATRIC report is to be prepared on a 28-year-old man who admitted assaulting a woman at St Vincent’s GAA club in Cork.

Aaron Magee, of 30 Churchfield Green, Churchfield, Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to a number of charges. The most serious count was one of assault causing harm to a woman on March 20, 2022, at St Vincent’s GAA club on Blarney Rd, Cork.

He also pleaded guilty to obstructing Sergeant Senan Dormer at Blarney Rd, Cork, on the same date. The defendant also admitted engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others at the time.

“In those circumstances I would seek an adjournment to February and an extension of free legal aid for a psychiatric report on Mr Magee. 

"He also wishes to gather compensation,” said defence barrister Sinead Behan.

Prosecution barrister Dermot Sheehan said there was no objection to that application.

Judge James O’Donoghue remanded the accused on bail to appear again before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on February 22 for sentencing. The judge also acceded to the application to extend free legal aid to the preparation of a psychiatric report.

No details were given on the circumstances which gave rise to the assault, obstruction, and public order charges. These will be given at the sentencing hearing in February.

