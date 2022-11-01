Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 16:33

'Heartbroken' Gareth O'Callaghan vows to find teenagers who kicked dog 'like he was a rugby ball'

Paula O’Callaghan said that what happened to their “little gorgeous perfect boy” Finn was “disgusting”.
Radio presenter and writer Gareth O’Callaghan and his wife Paula were upset after an attack on family pet. File image. 

Ellen O'Regan

Radio presenter and writer Gareth O’Callaghan has vowed to find a teenager who kicked his dog “like he was a rugby ball” on Halloween night.

The Classic Hits FM radio host lives in Cork, and spoke out on Twitter on Halloween night about an attack on their family dog Finn.

Paula O’Callaghan, Gareth’s wife, shared a picture of Finn at home after the incident, saying that the dog experienced “animal cruelty that no animal should ever experience”.

She said that Finn was kicked by a teenage group of ‘trick or treaters’, with such force that it made the dog fall back and yelp with pain.

Ms O’Callaghan said that what happened to their “little gorgeous perfect boy” Finn was “disgusting”.

Speaking in a video sitting next to Finn the dog who was recovering from the incident, Mr O’Callaghan swore that he would find the culprits.

“I don’t mean to sound like Liam Neeson, but I’ll tell you one thing, you hurt the most innocent, harmless little individual in the world and I’m coming looking for you,” he said.

“What has society come to?” he said, adding that he is “heartbroken” about what happened.

“Remember what you did tonight, you destroyed this little baby, look at him… we will find you, trust me,” said Mr O’Callaghan, directly addressing the perpetrators of the attack on Finn.

In a subsequent tweet on Tuesday, Mr O’Callaghan said that Finn is feeling “much better”, but added that he hoped the person who kicked him “know[s] what karma is”.

“Neither Paula nor I will forget what you did. It will come back to get you when you least expect it to,” he warned.

