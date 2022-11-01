Two men arrested following major drug seizure in Cork

Gardaí in Cork have arrested two men after drugs valued in excess of €100,000 were seized following a search in Cobh yesterday evening.

Gardaí conducted the search just before 9pm.

Cocaine estimated to be worth €90,580 and cannabis valued at €10,240 was seized by Gardaí along with €2,100 in cash.

Gardaí in Cork have arrested two men after drugs valued in excess of €100,000 were seized following a search in Cobh yesterday evening.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and later taken to Cobh Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking), 1996.

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July last year.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels.

The drugs seized yesterday will now be sent to undergo further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.