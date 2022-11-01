Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 15:10

'This isn't working': Call to remove ban on right turn onto Christy Ring bridge

A northside TD said the new traffic rules were causing traffic “chaos” for people in the area, with, he said, commute times being significantly extended.
'This isn't working': Call to remove ban on right turn onto Christy Ring bridge

North channel of the River Lee in Cork City centre. The four bridges included are Christy Ring Bridge, St Patrick's Bridge, Mary Elmes Bridge and Brian Boru Bridge. The new office development at Penrose Quay and Pairc Ui Chaoimh are also visible in this shot taken from North Main Street Multi Storey carpark. Pic: Larry Cummins

Donal O’Keeffe

A CORK TD has called on Cork City Council to revisit the right-turn ban onto the Christy Ring Bridge for traffic coming from Lavitt’s Quay.

Under traffic-flow arrangements introduced in early August, northbound traffic from the South Ring Road, Parnell Place, and St Patrick’s St has had to use Brian Boru Bridge or Michael Collins Bridge and onwards to St Patrick’s Quay and Camden Quay to access the N20, Mulgrave Road and Blackpool.

Northbound vehicular traffic, with the exception of buses, is no longer permitted to turn right from Merchants Quay onto St Patrick’s Bridge or to turn right from Lavitt’s Quay onto the Christy Ring Bridge.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has called on Cork City Council to revisit the right-turn ban over the Christy Ring Bridge. 

“I have written to Cork City Council, because I am now being contacted regularly by people frustrated by the new road layout,” Mr Gould told The Echo.

“This isn’t working in its current format. Some people are ignoring the sign, which is dangerous, and I’m really concerned about the likelihood of a serious accident at this spot now.”

The northside TD said the new traffic rules were causing traffic “chaos” for people in the area, with, he said, commute times being significantly extended.

“The reality is that we cannot introduce road plans that are focused on reducing car reliance without matching this with services,” said Mr Gould.

“BusConnects, which has the potential to take huge numbers of cars off the roads, won’t be in operation until closer to the end of this decade, and, until then, people will need cars. For many, they have no choice but to drive into, or through, the city centre. Creating traffic chaos in the city is bad for people and it’s bad for the environment. I’m calling on Cork City Council now to review the changes and decide whether this is working.”

More in this section

Two men arrested following major drug seizure in Cork Two men arrested following major drug seizure in Cork
Cork energy firm to create 50 new jobs in next two years Cork energy firm to create 50 new jobs in next two years
Characters of Cork: Singer-songwriter Roy Buckley on his successful music career  Characters of Cork: Singer-songwriter Roy Buckley on his successful music career 
cork roadscork city centre
Tickets now on sale for The Everyman's fairytale family Panto

Tickets now on sale for The Everyman's fairytale family Panto

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more