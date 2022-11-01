Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 15:09

Nine former North Mon students get bursaries

The bursary is aimed at encouraging and assisting students to progress to apprenticeships, training, further education and third level education and the initiative will provide financial assistance to students over the duration of their chosen course.
Pictured at the recent North Monastery bursary presentations were: Lovre Baric, Liam McCarthy, Fionn Mulqueen, Kelvin Osagie, Jamie Looney, Solomon Nkqayi and Paul Sunday all recipients' of the Centenary Bursary and Jim Boyle who is the Acting Principal.

John Bohane

NINE former students from the North Monastery Secondary School have been awarded bursaries as part of the school’s Centenary Bursary Scheme.

The nine recipients who received their bursaries for 2021 and 2022 were Abrar Hussain, Liam McCarthy, Lovre Baric, Paul Sunday, Jordan Woodgate, Solomon Nkqayi, Kelvin Osagie, Jamie Looney and Fionn Mulqueen — who are now pursuing a range of courses in Cork third level institutions.

The bursaries are supported by a past pupil of the school through the Boston-based Irish Education Foundation, said Karen Cronin a guidance counsellor in the Cork city secondary school.

“We have an anonymous benefactor who is an ex-student himself. He has donated money towards the further education and training of students. He is looking at the more holistic term further education, so he is looking at third level, apprenticeships, and further education training,” she said.

The bursaries amount to €1,000 per year for four years

“The bursary is a great start for students. It is all about giving them a platform. We are very aware that a lot of students could be lured into the whole part-time job to help fund their third level education and their studies will slide. The aim is to take the pressure off the students and at home. There is great pride in receiving a bursary in recognition of your hard work in school.

The beneficiaries of the bursary are decided by committee within the school.

“We have several different people from middle management, senior management, board of management on the judging panel,” Ms Cronin said. “The bursary isn’t awarded for the best results. We look at their contribution to the school, their ability to succeed and their motivation levels. We take into consideration their own personal monetary situation at home. There are many different sets of criteria that we look at.”

Ms Cronin thanked the benefactor. “We are very appreciative,” she said. “It is a huge gesture from the benefactor. He is recognising the education he received from the North Mon and where that has taken him. It is an act of gratitude for what he received from us, and he is giving back.

“There is a great sense of pride in the North Mon. It is great to see former students doing so well.

“We are so proud of them.”

