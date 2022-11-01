Cork energy firm to create 50 new jobs in next two years

Cork-based home energy firm e-volv has announced plans to create 50 jobs over the coming two years as it significantly ramps up plans to expand its business.

The company, based in Douglas in Cork city, was established in early 2022 by Mike Cody and Jim McCoy and has set a goal of helping customers save up to 60% on their home energy costs.

Company CEO and co-founder, Mike Cody said: “Homes and businesses now have more options over how they heat their property, how they retain the heat in the building through greater efficiency, and how they control it with greater ease.

People however are looking at ways to do things better and how they can reduce costs and that is where we can help.

“We help our customers undertake an audit and assist with providing solutions on how to improve the energy offerings in their homes and businesses.

“Everybody who works at e-volv is dedicated to helping our customers adapt and change and move towards a green future.”

Jim McCoy, Co-founder of e-volv; Laurita Jasienskyte, Home Energy Adviser with e-volv and Mike Cody, Co-founder and Managing Director of e-volv pictured at the company's headquarters in Cork. Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

e-volv is designed to help businesses and homeowners to improve their home energy solutions providing advice on how to make their homes more energy-efficient, help them save money and install technologies such as solar panels, insulation, heating and home security.

Its carefully selected partners install all of the products to the highest levels and to industry leading professional standards, ensuring that all financial supports and grants are made available to customers.

Company co-founder, Jim McCoy said that now more than ever consumers and businesses need help with finding solutions to cutting their energy costs.

We have very exciting plans to grow the business over the coming years and add jobs in Cork and Dublin.

e-volv will shortly start a recruitment drive for staff who will be trained in-house as energy experts. Staff will be based in Cork at the company’s headquarters in Douglas.

The company will also be launching its own dedicated ‘switcher service’ in the coming weeks which could save customers up to €1,000 per year on their energy bills.