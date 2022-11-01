Rise in numbers hospitalised with Covid-19

THERE has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork, with a total of 46 Covid patients in hospital.

According to the latest HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, there were 23 patients with Covid-19 at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and a further 23 Covid-19 patients at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

There has been a total increase of 11 people hospitalised with the virus in the last 10 days. On October 21, there were 26 Covid-19 patients at CUH and nine Covid-19 patients at MUH. As of 8pm on Sunday, October 30, there were no Covid-positive patients in the ICU at CUH or at MUH.

Nationally, the number of Covid-confirmed patients in ICU is 14, a decrease of two in the last 10 days. The number of Covid-confirmed patients who are invasively ventilated is seven.

As of Monday, October 24, there were 519 confirmed Covid-19 cases (PCR) in Cork in the 14 days up to that date.

In total, there have been 170,693 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Cork and the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 95.6.

Meanwhile, the HSE is encouraging people to top-up their immunity with the Covid-19 and flu vaccines to make sure they are protected in the months ahead.