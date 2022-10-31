We’re not giving up the ghost! Cork friends celebrate their 43rd year trick-or-treating

A GROUP of Cork friends are refusing to “give up the ghost” as they celebrate their 43rd year as Ireland’s oldest trick-or-treaters.

John A McCarthy (Waterfall) and Con Prout (Crossbarry), grew up at a time when trick-or-treating hadn’t yet reached Irish shores. After missing out on the experience as children they were determined to make up for lost time and made their first house call at the tender age of 20.

Gaia Koniecpolska bravely sits on a hungry crocodile at 'Crossbarry Zoo' as (rear) John A Murphy , Con Prout, Hang O'Reilly and Agnieszka Koniecpolska get spooky

With trick-or-treating still relatively unknown, many households weren’t sure what to make of the odd couple. A few extreme incidents that included threats of violence and some reciting of the rosary failed to deter them. On the contrary, they insist it only made them stronger. In later years, they were joined by pals Martin Murphy (Ballincollig) and Katie Duggan (Macroom) who were only too happy to join in their outrageous antics.

John A McCarthy, who is one of the original veteran trick-or-treaters, said he would love to see more adults like them joining in the fun. However, he fears that the younger generation may feel under threat.

“We have been pelted with eggs while out trick-or-treating in the past,” John said. “We’re not sure who the culprits were but I have my suspicions they were children put out by the fact that we are taking all their sweets. While the others love getting the sweets I’d go trick-or-treating even if there were no sweets involved.”

John said the gang will continue to go trick-or-treating for as long as they are healthy and able.

Rory Leahy (5) is set for a scary Halloween. Picture: Larry Cummins

“I’m 63 and Con is 64 but we both still feel young and are always on the look out for the next adventure.”

John revealed their favourite place to go trick-or-treating in Cork adding: “People don’t really take any notice of us anymore. I think they just assume we are the mummies and daddies. I’d like to see more adults like us trick or treating. You see so many people using it as an excuse to cause trouble but all we want to do is have fun. Our favourite place to go trick-or-treating is Carrigtwohill. You see everyone out of their house and there is a queue of people looking for sweets.”

The village of Crossbarry is getting very spooky as Halloween approaches. Con Prout has created a haunted graveyard scene in his garden in the Cork village of Crossbarry. Picture: Larry Cummins

John and the gang are yet to reveal their costumes for this year’s festivities. “I usually go to a lot of the trouble with the make-up but this year I’ve just decided to wear a mask. We also have a special surprise for people this year but are waiting until Halloween night for this to be revealed.”

Martin Murphy with his nieces Khloe and Katie Dempsey in costume at 'Crossbarry Zoo'. Picture: Larry Cummins

John and his friends often go unrecognised by friends at Halloween. “We called to the house of people we knew with water guns who initially had no idea who we were. They were disappointed when we didn’t return the following year because they had prepared buckets of water to get us back with.”