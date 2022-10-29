Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 15:00

School's work initiative still going strong after 16 years

The local school has been working closely with Gas Networks Ireland for the past 16 years, moulding the future workforce of tomorrow.
Nagle Community College last week launched its annual business in the community initiative to give students the opportunity to learn about career opportunities. The ‘Welcome to the World of Work Initiative’, in partnership with Gas Networks Ireland, provides second year business studies students with the knowledge of workplace requirements and opportunities. Pictured are Nagle staff and GNI representatives

Darragh Bermingham

A local school has launched its annual business in the community initiative to give students the opportunity to learn about career opportunities.

Nagle Community College established the ‘Welcome to the World of Work Initiative’, in partnership with Gas Networks Ireland, to provide second year business studies students with the knowledge of workplace requirements and opportunities.

Since 2007, the programme has given students at Nagle Community College the opportunity to experience working life at companies across Cork city.

The programme is also aimed at maintaining and improving student retention rates, encouraging students to stay in education and attain a Leaving Cert.

Last week, the two organisations came together to launch this year's event, which will see representatives from Gas Networks Ireland visiting the school on a regular basis, leading students in their learning on the workplace.

In a statement, Nagle Community College said: “We were delighted to launch our annual Business in the Community 'Welcome to the World of Work Initiative', in partnership with Gas Networks Ireland.

“The programme gives second year Business Studies students an opportunity to learn about the many career opportunities within the corporate world.

“Representatives from GNI will visit the school to lead students through a number of sessions that will culminate in a site visit to Gas Networks Ireland before the end of the year."

“Huge thanks to Diane Beckingham for all her enormous and continued support and to Grainne and all the team at GNI for their continuous support over the past sixteen years,” the local school added.

“Thanks to Mr Butler and Ms Kingston for facilitating the programme and well done to all the participating students.”

