Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 19:51

Suspended jail term for Corkman's cannabis offences 

He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of drugs for sale and supply
John Hurley, who gave an address of 36 Avonmore Park, Mayfield, Cork, was found with a “stash of cannabis” weighing 4.9 kilos and valued at €29,400 in Banduff, Mayfield, Cork, on October 6, 2015, Judge Helen Doyle told the Court.

Court Reporter 

A Corkman was given a three-year suspended prison sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for drugs offences.

“It took this long to come before the Court as the defendant left the jurisdiction,” explained Judge Doyle. 

Mr Hurley returned to Ireland in February, 2022. Mr Hurley pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of drugs for sale and supply, and unlawful possession of drugs. He has no previous convictions.

The court heard that Mr Hurley, 46, has not come to garda attention since then. He has a wife and children in the UK. Judge Doyle said she was satisfied that Mr Hurley was at the “lowest level of the chain” of distribution. He had difficulties with gambling and substance abuse and was in debt to people at the time. “He left the State because he was in fear,” said the Judge. 

Mr Hurley has “fully rehabilitated himself” in the UK. An analysis showed he is not taking drugs “or suffering at this time.” 

Mr Hurley’s wife had difficulties with cancer, and he had supported her by taking over the management of a pub. 

He decided to return to Ireland to clear up the matters before him and “face the consequences,” said Judge Doyle.

The amount of drugs was “significant” but also at the lower end of a scale, said the judge and Mr Hurley has become a “productive member of society”. 

An aggravating factor was that Mr Hurley assisted in selling and supplying cannabis in Cork, which can cause psychosis. Mitigating factors include that he pleaded guilty, saving the State time and expense, he supports his wife and children, and he has not come to “adverse attention”. 

Judge Doyle imposed a three-year term of imprisonment, suspended on condition Mr Hurley enter into a peace bond and that he returns to the UK immediately.

