Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 07:00

Estate agents awarded contract to manage day-to-day operations of English Market

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said it has employed a managing agent in the English Market since the 1980s whose role is to assist in the day-to-day operation of the market and provide on-site property management services.
Following a competitive tendering process and assessment of the tenders received, Lisney was awarded the contract for a period of three years from October 1, the spokesperson said, stating that the value of the contract is €117,182.50 annually. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

ONE of the country’s leading estate agents has been awarded a three-year management contract, north of €350,000, for Cork’s English Market.

The appointment of Irish-owned full service property advisory company, Lisney as managing agent brings to an end the involvement of property management, facilities, and food services giant Aramark which had managed the day-to-day operations in the English Market on behalf of Cork City Council for many years.

The new tender for the management role was advertised in mid-May.

“The English Market is an important and unique asset, with over 40 traders operating within the market.

“Whilst the City Council is the owner and custodian of the market, we work in partnership with traders to operate and develop the market.

“The role of the managing agent is to provide on-site property management services and to assist and collaborate with Cork City Council and the market traders to strategically develop the English Market's unique offering,” the spokesperson added.

Pat O'Connell, of K O'Connell Fishmongers, welcomed Lisney’s appointment and said he hoped the company would deliver for the market.

“Here’s to the future and fingers crossed,” he added.

english marketcork city centrecork city council
