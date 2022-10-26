Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 19:37

Student tells of anguish as she tracked her stolen car being driven all over Cork before being burned out

Vika Fleming discovered that her silver Toyota Vitz was missing when she woke up on Sunday
Student tells of anguish as she tracked her stolen car being driven all over Cork before being burned out

Remembering that she had a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag in the glove box of the car, Ms Fleming was able to track the car’s movements. FILE PIC

Amy Nolan

A STUDENT in Cork has urged owners of imported Japanese cars to invest in a steering lock or other anti-theft device after her own car was stolen and destroyed.

Vika Fleming discovered that her silver Toyota Vitz was missing when she woke up on Sunday.

Remembering that she had a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag in the glove box of the car, Ms Fleming was able to track the car’s movements.

“I was actually able to track it and it had gone through town out Ballinlough then down to Carrigaline then it came back into the city and the last place that it’s [the tag] known to have pinged off was on Patrick’s Quay, just behind the Metropole, at about 4am on Sunday morning,” she said, speaking to Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline.

Ms Fleming said she was later informed by Gardaí that the car was located up by Kilcully and was found to be completely burned out.

Speaking to members of the force, Ms Fleming said she was told that imported Japanese cars are a particular target for thieves as they are not typically fitted with immobilisers.

She thanked the Gardaí for their assistance, saying they were “so, so helpful” and said she would highly recommended owners of such vehicles to invest in a steering lock to deter thieves.

'I WORKED SO HARD AND NOW IT'S GONE'

Speaking to Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline earlier this week, she said: “Genuinely I didn’t ever think that it could have happened to me and it has. I worked so hard for the car and it’s gone now.” 

Ms Fleming said she purchased the car at the start of the year and had to take out a loan to do so.

“I had to take out a loan for it. I took out a loan because I didn’t have the disposable income at the time to straight up pay for a car, so I had to take out a loan. For three years I’ll be paying it off.

“I worked full time trying to pay it off, I now went back to do a master’s degree, so I’ve had to cut down on my hours in work. In work now all the money, it goes to the car and now it’s gone.” At a meeting last month of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee (JPC) Chief Superintendent Tom Myers said that theft/unauthorised taking of vehicles is an issue that’s causing Gardaí “a lot of concern in the city at the moment” with Japanese imports being a particular target for thieves.

Speaking at the meeting, crime prevention officer for Cork City Garda Division, Sergeant Brian McSweeney, registered owners with cars being targeted have been written to, advising them of how best to protect their vehicles.

He particularly encouraged car owners to invest in a “good quality steering lock”.

Gardaí, he said, are also monitoring “where the cars are being taken from and where they’re ending up”.

“We’re putting patrols in place – we’ve had some successes. We’ve also created, through the intelligence section, we have a list of suspects of people who are taking these cars and they’re being targeted and watched as well.

“It’s a problem in a number of divisions across the country, not many, but unfortunately, we are one.

“But we’re getting places,” he continued.

Read More

Gardaí in Cork urge vigilance after spate of car thefts

More in this section

Close-up of a couple receiving key of their new real estate. Warning issued about new rental scam 
What to do, see and where to be: Your comprehensive guide to Cork's Jazz Weekend What to do, see and where to be: Your comprehensive guide to Cork's Jazz Weekend
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Suspended sentence for Youghal man who struck victim over the head with a crutch
cork crimecrime victims
Cork City Council and Arts Council react to closure of Corcadorca

Cork City Council and Arts Council react to closure of Corcadorca

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more