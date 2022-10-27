'I never thought I deserved a home': Cork Simon annual report reveals stories of those who have been housed

MORE people than ever moved from homelessness to secure and affordable, supported and independent housing with the help of Cork Simon last year, but the well-known charity has sounded a note of caution heading into the winter months that with the cost of living and continuing challenges in the housing market “more and more people will find themselves on the edge of homelessness”.

The housing and homeless charity’s Annual Impact Report for 2021 reveals that 69 people, the highest number yet, were helped into homes of their own last year.

The report was launched today by Cork Simon resident of five years, Tammy Twomey.

Reflecting on her time living at one of Cork Simon’s high-support houses, Tammy said:

“This is home; this is safety, security. I wonder to myself, if I hadn’t moved here, where would I be?

“I’d still be on the streets. I never thought I’d have a home. I never thought I deserved a home.

“I never thought I deserved education, friends. Back then, I didn’t believe in myself. Coming here, it took me a year to settle, realising I’m not on my own.”

Eight of 69 moves out of homelessness last year were made possible with the completion of renovation work at St Joachim and Anne’s on Anglesea Street, sensitively converting the 19th century building into eight independent-living flats for people moving on from homelessness.

Tammy Twomey, Cork Simon tenant, launches Cork Simon Community's Annual Impact e-Report for 2021 and is pictured with Dermot Kavanagh (left), Cork Simon CEO and Anthony O'Donovan, Chair of Cork Simon voluntary Board of Directors outside St Joachim and Anne's on Anglesea Street where renovation work was completed in 2021, sensitively converting the building into eight independent-living flats for people moving on from homelessness. Access the report at www.corksimon.ie. Pic: Brian Lougheed

'NEW BEGINNINGS'

CEO of Cork Simon, Dermot Kavanagh, said the new homes “represent hope and new beginnings”.

“They provide the safe and secure base that is vital for people to begin addressing the traumas and stresses they have experienced and to start rebuilding their lives,” he continued.

The record number of moves out of homelessness highlighted in the Annual Impact Report reflects Cork Simon’s housing plans as it enters its sixth decade.

As the charity marked its 50th anniversary last year, it sought planning permission for a 78 unit apartment complex at Railway Street in the city centre - Cork Simon’s biggest housing project to-date.

Planning permission was subsequently approved earlier this year.

Chair of Cork Simon’s voluntary board of directors, Anthony O’Donovan, said the development “aligns seamlessly” with Cork Simon’s focus on creating permanent solutions to end the homelessness crisis.

“It will bring people directly out of homelessness, but also, people that have a need for housing that are at risk of falling into homelessness will be accommodated in this development,” Mr O’Donovan added.

39 PEOPLE PER NIGHT IN SHELTER

Cork Simon’s emergency shelter and nightlight supported 416 people throughout 2021 – an average of 39 people per night.

The 2021 annual report also reveals that 73 people were supported into addiction treatment and aftercare; 42 people were supported into employment and 234 formerly homeless people were supported to maintain their tenancies and to continue working towards rebuilding their lives.

“The last two years, in light of Covid, were probably the most difficult years in the history of Cork Simon. However, against the odds, through partnership and cooperation, last year we managed to keep people safe, to move more and more people out of homelessness, to reduce the numbers of people long-term homeless and sleeping rough,” Mr Kavanagh said, paying tribute to the charity’s volunteers and donors.

In total, 1,027 men and women were supported across all Cork Simon services last year.

While 2021 had a positive outcome for many experiencing homelessness in Cork, Mr Kavanagh sounded a note of caution heading into the winter months.

“With increasing cost-of-living pressures and continuing challenges in the housing market, more and more people will find themselves on the edge of homelessness,” he said.

“Our emergency shelter is full to capacity and while additional emergency accommodation is needed in the interim, an adequate supply of social and affordable housing is ultimately and urgently needed so that more people, who are where Tammy once was, can also have the opportunity to regain their lives.”