Warning issued about new rental scam 

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage are warning renters to be extra vigilant as they have become aware of a number of false rental property listings.

This new scam tricks unsuspecting renters into exchanging large sums of money, as well as revealing private person information.

Upon applying, renters are urged to complete a ‘Rental Application’ form/Residential Tenancy Agreement and to provide deposit and first month’s rent to ‘hold unit.’

These alleged documents contain the departmental letterhead and logo and are sent from a fake gov.ie email address.

In a statement, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage wished to point out that it does not require or engage with registrations for private rental properties and therefore does not ask members of the public to provide personal information.

If an individual responds to a private rental advertisement and receives these forms, supposedly from the Department of Housing in return, they are encouraged not to engage further with the vendor.

Anyone who believes they have mistakenly provided personal information or paid a deposit in response to these types of fraudulent advertisements and false rental applications/tenancy agreements calls should immediately alert An Garda Síochána.