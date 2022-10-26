Two East Cork Hotels team up to offer "proper night away" for Seachurch gig-goers

Two East Cork hotels have teamed up with Ballycotton’s Seachurch to offer a range of accommodation packages to gig-goers this winter.

The Bayview Hotel in Ballycotton and the Garryvoe Hotel are offering a selection of package deals this winter in collaboration with the popular music venue.

It is the first time the Bayview Hotel will open in the winter. The famous lodgings, which are normally closed from October until March, will open to offer package deals for a select number of intimate gigs at Sea Church.

Music fans can enjoy a night’s entertainment followed by a luxury overnight stay in the four-star premises, overlooking the ocean in the heart of Ballycotton. Those who want to make the most of the following morning can enjoy a delicious breakfast at the restaurant in Sea Church.

Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

Three intimate gigs are planned in association with the Bayview Hotel over the month of December, all of which come with the option of a night stay at the hotel.

The legendary Jerry Fish plays Sea Church on December 2nd, while singer/songwriter George Murphy, whose album ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ went triple platinum, takes to the stage at the venue on December 17th. To finish off 2022 in style, a gala New Year’s Eve party will take place at Sea Church, where guests will be treated to delicious food and drink, and music by Ruairi De Leaster and Simon Daly – and as an added surprise, a well known guest performer will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, Soprano Celine Byrne, who has performed in the likes of Carnegie Hall New York and the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, will sing Christmas favourites at Sea Church on December 1st, and this special event can be paired with a night at the Garryvoe Hotel.

General Manager at Sea Church, John Kidney said it makes perfect sense to team up with other nearby businesses.

“We’re delighted that we can now offer our gig-goers the chance to have a proper night away in Ballycotton, where they can enjoy an intimate evening at Sea Church and then stroll back to the Bayview Hotel for pure luxury, or travel the short distance to Garryvoe. The package offer is very reasonably priced too, so it should make a lovely and affordable winter getaway,” he said.

Stephen Belton, Managing Director of Garryvoe and Bayview, added that Seachurch gigs create a “real buzz” in Ballycotton, and they can’t wait to welcome visitors this winter.

“We’re delighted that we can offer rooms to attendees so they don’t have to drive back home in the dark. It’s lovely to wake up by the sea on a winter’s morning and make the most of this beautiful area. It’s a really great collaboration between two local businesses,” he said.

The packaged events for Sea Church and the Bayview Hotel, and for Sea Church and the Garryvoe Hotel, are on a room-only basis. For more details and to book the bundle deals, you can visit www.seachurch.ie