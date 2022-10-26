Cannonball supercar event raises over €315k for Cork-based charity

CANNONBALL, the action-packed supercar spectacle, raised more than €178,000 for Cork-based charity The Hope Foundation through its 2022 event, bringing the total amount raised over the past two years to north of €315,000.

Cannonball Ireland is the annual gathering of supercar enthusiasts who drive in convoy on an adventurous and picturesque road trip around Ireland, raising funds for charity.

This year Cannonball blazed a trail from Malahide to Cork with a fuel stop in Circle K Fermoy and lunch in The Blue Haven Kinsale before moving on to Killarney, Galway, Sligo and Meath for the rest of the route.

Spectators got up close and personal with 200 of the finest cars in the world and enjoyed the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for.

The Hope Foundation is dedicated to promoting the protection of street and slum children in Kolkata, some of the most underprivileged in India, as well as their families and communities.

Ben O Donovan (4) from Kinsale pictured at the arrival of the Cannonball supercar event to Kinsale this year. Cannonball organisers are now very proud to announce a total of €315,273 raised for Cork based charity, The HOPE Foundation, for the last two years. Photo: Kasia Farat

Cannonball has funded over 40 projects over the last two years for HOPE including the provision of counselling, education, food and nutrition, hospital treatment health support, caregivers and medical support to help HOPE to free children from child labour, neglect and poverty.

This year Cannonball also funded two buses which will drive around the streets of Kolkata for the next fifteen years.

The total amount donated to HOPE in 2021 was €137,000 and this year €178,273 was donated.

"The projects funded by Cannonballers last year and this year are truly life changing - from education to basic food and nutrition,” founder of Cannonball, Alan Bannon said.

"Our euro goes so incredibly far in India and the projects we fund keep working for a whole year.

"We are in awe of the amazing work of the The Hope Foundation with the street children of Kolkata and so grateful for the generosity of our Cannonball family and amazing spectators all over the country."