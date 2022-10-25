Social event for remote workers this Friday in Cork city

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 15:08

Donal Kearney is the community manager of Grow Remote in west Cork, a non-profit ‘social enterprise’ that helps people work from home around the county.
The group will host a Grow Remote social get-together in Cork city on the last Friday in October, and on November 25 and December 30.

A project set up to help remote workers in Cork is aiming to boost its numbers with an event this coming Friday in the Franciscan Well pub in Cork city.

Last week saw the launch of their new Grow Remote Changemakers programme, said Mr Kearney.

“As for our West Cork chapter event in Leap this month, we brought together local remote employees to the Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability (CECAS) in Leap.

“On the night, we welcomed local remote employees with food and drinks, we facilitated connections and we hosted a fireside chat where people could tell their stories. We heard from Claire McGonigle, who actually got her current job at Shopify through a connection made at a local Grow Remote chapter event earlier this year. Such is the power of Grow Remote. We had representatives from local co-working hubs, including MixCo, from Clonakilty, Brookpark Business Park of Dunmanway and Ludgate Hub of Skibbereen”.

The group will host a Grow Remote social get-together in Cork city on the last Friday in October, and on November 25 and December 30. Mr Kearney said he hopes more Cork people will join them this Friday, October 28, in the Franciscan Well between 7pm and 8pm. There will be a free drink for remote workers employed by a company either fully or hybrid. Registration is at Eventbrite.ie.

