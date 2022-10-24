Cork’s Mercy hospital reinstates visiting restrictions following increase in patients with Covid-19

Visiting restrictions have been reinstated at Cork’s Mercy University Hospital (MUH) following an increase in the number of patients with Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the hospital this afternoon said the current situation at the Mercy “is reflective of the increase in cases of Covid-19 being experienced in hospitals nationally”.

“All services are currently operational, however, normal visiting at Mercy University Hospital has been suspended until further notice but these visiting restrictions will remain under continual review.

“Visiting can be facilitated by prior agreement on compassionate grounds,” the spokesperson continued.

In circumstances of visitation on compassionate grounds, visitors are required to wear a face mask at all times while in the hospital and to perform hand hygiene using the alcohol gel provided by MUH.

People are requested not to visit if they are unwell with symptoms of infection such as cough, fever, vomiting or diarrhoea.

The spokesperson said MUH “wishes to thank all those affected by the restrictions for their cooperation”.