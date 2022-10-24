Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 17:37

Cork’s Mercy hospital reinstates visiting restrictions following increase in patients with Covid-19

A spokesperson for the hospital this afternoon said the current situation at the Mercy “is reflective of the increase in cases of Covid-19 being experienced in hospitals nationally”.
Cork’s Mercy hospital reinstates visiting restrictions following increase in patients with Covid-19

Visiting restrictions have been reinstated at Cork’s Mercy University Hospital (MUH) following an increase in the number of patients with Covid-19. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Visiting restrictions have been reinstated at Cork’s Mercy University Hospital (MUH) following an increase in the number of patients with Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the hospital this afternoon said the current situation at the Mercy “is reflective of the increase in cases of Covid-19 being experienced in hospitals nationally”.

“All services are currently operational, however, normal visiting at Mercy University Hospital has been suspended until further notice but these visiting restrictions will remain under continual review.

“Visiting can be facilitated by prior agreement on compassionate grounds,” the spokesperson continued.

In circumstances of visitation on compassionate grounds, visitors are required to wear a face mask at all times while in the hospital and to perform hand hygiene using the alcohol gel provided by MUH.

People are requested not to visit if they are unwell with symptoms of infection such as cough, fever, vomiting or diarrhoea.

The spokesperson said MUH “wishes to thank all those affected by the restrictions for their cooperation”.

Read More

35 people with Covid-19 in hospital in Cork

More in this section

Ryanair to commence twice-weekly service to Rome from Cork Airport later this month Ryanair to commence twice-weekly service to Rome from Cork Airport later this month
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Two brothers jailed for rape of younger cousin in 1990s
Be our guest: Historic Cork hotel appoints new concierge Be our guest: Historic Cork hotel appoints new concierge
#covid-19mercy university hospital
<p>The incident dated back to September 21 2014. Since then Tom Boland, a middle-aged man from Dunlickey Road, Kilkee, County Clare, was convicted of assault causing harm to Jaco Oosthuysen of Clonmel, County Tipperary, and he paid €2,000 compensation to the injured party.Picture: iStock</p>

Tennis coach had nose broken by head-butt from man at Cork city bar who took exception to his shirt

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more