Pictures: 50th anniversary celebrations for Farranree Community Association

FARRANREE Community Association recently held a function in the Farranree Community Centre to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

The function for the charity that provides the Meals on Wheels service for the elderly and vulnerable in the locality was attended by members of the association, residents, business owners, the Deputy Lord Mayor Damian Boylan, three local TDs and councillors.

The function comprised a Mass, speeches, and refreshments.

Margaret O'Brien, Alicia Lapis, Theresa Bevan and Christine Walsh seen at the recent Farranree Community Association 50th anniversary social in the Farranree Community Centre Picture: Howard Crowdy

Director of the Farranree Community Association Sean Coleman said he first got involved with the association at the age of 16.

“I used to play the accordion with the North Monastery Accordion Band, and we used to play in the North Presentation primary school hall for the senior citizens socials which were run by the Farranree Community Association.

“I am now a director of the board,” he said.

Louise Brady, Ber Brady, Norma O'Brien, and Cllr Chris O'Leary seen at the Farranree Community Association 50th anniversary social in the Farranree Community Centre Picture: Howard Crowdy

Mr Coleman said the recent anniversary celebration was a great night.

“Mass was said on the night for people in the area by Fr Sean O’Sullivan who is the new parish priest. Damian Boylan represented the Lord Mayor.

“There were representatives from city councillors and the HSE who would finance activities within the hall and within the area. There was a great turnout. It was a great night.

“Three TDs Thomas Gould, Pádraig O’Sullivan and Colm Burke attended. We also had business owners and residents in attendance.

Sheila Hill, Noreen Murphy, Mona Pearson and Theresa McCarthy (HSE) seen at the Farranree Community Association 50th anniversary social in the Farranree Community Centre Picture: Howard Crowdy

“A presentation was also made on the night to Nan Higgins who turned 90 recently. She is one of the founding members of the organisation and is still a board director,” he added.

“It is owned by the people, and it is for the people,” said Mr Coleman about the role the Farranree Community Association plays in the local community. “Five days a week we would be cooking and delivering about 60 meals per day in Meals on Wheels. That continued even though the hall closed during Covid. We put special structures in place to make sure the meals were cooked and delivered.”

Cllr Tony Fitzgerald pictured with Martina Butler and Colette Berry at the Farranree Community Association 50th anniversary social in the Farranree Community Centre Picture: Howard Crowdy

The director of the Farranree Community Association said the main remit of the association is to interact with people and ensure they have a better quality of life.

“We have an open-door policy which is important, and the local people come. We are there to support the people in the area. We hope the Farranree Community Association will continue to play a big role in the local community for the foreseeable future.

“It is all about supporting the people. It is all about interacting with people and ensuring they have a better life and helping people along. Farranree has a great community centre. We have a fully kitted out kitchen, two halls and meeting rooms.

Directors Vera O'Sullivan, Nan Higgins and Denise Higgins pictured at the recent Farranree Community Association 50th anniversary social in the Farranree Community Centre Picture: Howard Crowdy

“Every Monday and Thursday night Fun Bingo, a social event, is held in the centre. It is all about socialising and the interaction of the people in the area,” he added.

Farranree Community Association is always looking for volunteers to join their group said Mr Coleman.

“If volunteers want to contact us, we would be delighted to hear from them. If we can expand the services for the local area, we will do that.”