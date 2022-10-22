Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 16:37

Sanctuary Runners calling on people to join Sunday's Rebel Run

The Rebel Run, in partnership with Cork Sports Partnership, will take place at the Munster Technological University (MTU) campus in Bishopstown on Sunday.
The Sanctuary Runners enable Irish residents to run alongside, and in solidarity with, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees thereby fostering friendship, positivity and respect while bringing greater awareness to the migration system. File picture: Clare Keogh

Breda Graham

The Sanctuary Runners are calling on people to join them in taking part in this Sunday’s Cork Rebel Run.

The race consists of a 5km run or a 10km run on flat ground and finishes on the racetrack at MTU.

The Sanctuary Runners enable Irish residents to run alongside, and in solidarity with, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees thereby fostering friendship, positivity and respect while bringing greater awareness to the migration system.

While Covid put a stop to the Sanctuary Runners’ participation in races such as the Cork City Marathon and the Rebel Run in recent years, the group of runners is back this year and ready to take part in Sunday’s race.

The Sanctuary Runners have been building a big team which will include many people currently living in Direct Provision and a dozen Ukrainian participants and would love to get as many people as possible from the wider community to take part with them.

CEO and founder of the Sanctuary Runners, Graham Clifford, said: “We have about 40 participants who are either from Direct Provision centres in Cork or part of the recently arrived Ukrainian community – and a similar number of Sanctuary Runners from the wider community but would love to have more people.” 

Mr Clifford encouraged people to join them for what he said will be “a wonderful morning out at Bishopstown”.

“We’ll provide free Sanctuary Runner tops to anyone who would like to run/walk in solidarity, friendship and respect with people who have moved to Ireland.” 

Those interested can visit corksports.ie to register and on the morning of the race will be given a running top. 

For more info email info@sanctuaryrunners.ie.

cork sport
