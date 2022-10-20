Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 13:08

Cork Olympian rower opens new Lidl in Mallow

Lidl has created six new jobs at the store bringing the Mallow team to 28 employees.
To mark the new store opening, the store team at Lidl Mallow donated €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to local charity, Mallow Search and Rescue. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Elaine Whelan

Olympic gold medallist and world champion rower, Fintan McCarthy, joined the team at Lidl Mallow today to officially opened the new store.

To mark the new store opening, the store team at Lidl Mallow donated €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to local charity, Mallow Search and Rescue.

Lidl has created six new jobs at the store bringing the Mallow team to 28 employees.

Customers have been eagerly anticipating the opening of the new state of-of-the-art store which features a spacious layout featuring high ceilings, wide aisles and an improved shop floor.

Commenting at the official opening of the Mallow store Lidl Store Manager, David Duffy said:

“We are delighted to finally open the doors of our new Mallow store and welcome customers to experience the new features of the store including larger aisles, higher ceilings and a bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries, one of Lidl’s most popular features. We look forward to welcoming shoppers now we are open.” 

The store will also provide increased natural light for customers and staff alike with glass fronted glazing, LED lighting and an energy efficient system provided by 100% green energy.

Lidl’s Mallow store is now open daily from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm, and on Sundays from 9am to 9pm.

