Kind stranger deemed 'Lord of The Rings' after reuniting Ballincollig man with 'priceless' ring

The ring, which Paul bought to treat himself following the success of his first tour of the Lebanon with the army 37 years ago, held enormous sentimental value and he was devasted to find it missing when he left the water last September.
Kind stranger deemed 'Lord of The Rings' after reuniting Ballincollig man with 'priceless' ring

Ballincollig man, Paul Fitzgerald, yesterday recently experienced the kindness of strangers after he lost his prized ring while swimming in the sea at Garrylucas Beach.

Ballincollig man, Paul Fitzgerald, yesterday recently experienced the kindness of strangers after he lost his prized ring while swimming in the sea at Garrylucas Beach.

The ring, which Paul bought to treat himself following the success of his first tour of the Lebanon with the army 37 years ago, held enormous sentimental value and he was devasted to find it missing when he left the water last September.

His wife, Aileen Fitzgerald explained that the ring had “so many memories and stories attached to it after 37 years and is worth so much to my husband.” 

Aileen went on the explain how the couple scoured the beach in search of the ring and desperate to find it, even rented €70 metal detectors which she laughed, “wouldn’t even find a five-cent coin.” 

“We were so disappointed. We asked people near the beach if they knew of anyone that could help and they recommend that we contact Tamas Juhasz, who is known for finding things with a metal detector in the beaches around,” she explained.

Aileen contacted Hungarian, Tamas, and they searched for the sentimental for two days with no luck.

The couple had given up hope until yesterday, nearly a month later, when they were contacted by Mr Juhasz.

Paul and Aileen have since deemed Tamas as the “Lord of the Rings” and are grateful for his help and determination to reunite them with their prize possession.
Aileen was delighted: “It was a miracle. Tamas had found the ring. My husband didn’t believe me until I showed him the pictures of the ring. He was overjoyed.” “Tamas was so set on finding the ring for my husband and for himself. On such a dreary week, it is so nice to think that there are kind and gentle people out there that are so willing to help. He deserves great fortune; we are so over the moon.”

