Cork company builds fifth pilot boat for P&O

A Cork company that has built a reputation for quality shipbuilding, has signed a contract with P&O Maritime to build a new pilot boat.

Safehaven Marine in Youghal has signed contracts with P&O Maritime for one of the company’s Interceptor 48, 15m pilot boats. This will be the fifth pilot boat that Safehaven Marine has built for P&O Maritime / DP World in Mozambique, Cyprus and Somaliland.

With vessels supplied to some 30 countries worldwide, Safehaven exports its craft all over the world.

Managing Director, Frank Kowalski, said: “it’s always great to have a repeat order, especially a fifth as it’s a fine testimony to our pilot boats capabilities”.

The new pilot boat will be for pilotage duties in Maputo, Mozambique and will be powered by MAN 13 litre 500hp engines, able to accommodate seven pilots and crew at a very economical operational speed of 25 knots.

“Considering her destination she will also be specially fitted out for hot climate operations,” added Mr Kowalski.

The new vessel is due to be delivered in early 2024. The company is currently constructing pilot vessels for Uruguay, Tangier and Scotland with two pilot vessels supplied to the UK earlier this year.

Safehaven specialises in pilot and SAR craft and this will be their sixtieth pilot boat delivered over the last 18 years.

As well as pilot boats, the company also designs and build a range of high-speed craft, currently under development is a new design designated the ‘T2000 Voyager’ a 20m highly efficient catamaran capable of nearly 60kts with a 2,000 mile range, the demonstrator under construction will follow their quite famous XSV20 ‘Thunder Child II’ which set several world endurance records before being sold, and will have been a familiar sight around the coast of Ireland.