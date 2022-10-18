Port of Cork waves goodbye to last liner of the season 

The Port of Cork has waved goodbye to the last liner of the season this week, as the MS Borealis cruised out of Cobh on Tuesday evening.

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) has welcomed over 115,000 passengers to Cork this year, on 90 cruise ships which docked up in the harbour.

Cruise ship MS Borealis berthed at the deep water quay during a visit to the historic town of Cobh, Co. Cork on 18 October. Picture: David Creedon

A highlight of the season was the 331-metre-long MSC VIRTUOSA, one of the largest cruise ships in the world, which made its maiden call on the 29th of September.

There were a total of 19 maiden cruise liner calls to Cork this season, and the most frequent visitor was the Emerald Princess, which called to the port 13 times this year.

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Cork Company welcomed the success of the 2022 cruise season in Cork, which nearly reached pre-pandemic levels of 100 cruise ships per year.

“We made many strides in rebuilding the sector to pre-pandemic levels and the outlook for 2023 is even more positive - with in excess of 100 vessels scheduled to call to the Port of Cork so far,” he said.

The cruise liner industry is estimated to contribute €70 million to the national economy and on average €14 million per year to local economies such as Cork.

Johanna Murphy, President of Cobh and Harbour Chamber added that the return of liners has been “a wonderful boost to the town of Cobh and the local harbour community”.

“The atmosphere in the town when a ship is in is just electric - not only from the influx of passengers on board visiting Cobh, but from the many people who visit from all over the country to see these ships up close. It has been especially beneficial for Cobh tourism and trade,” she said.