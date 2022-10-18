Met Éireann issues orange rain warning for Cork: Flooding likely

Met Éireann has issued a status orange rain warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The weather warning comes into effect from tonight, Tuesday, October 18 and will remain in place until Thursday, October 20.

Read More Charlie Bird to sign copies of his new memoir at Waterstones in Cork as part of Irish Book Week events

Heavy rain on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding.

Traffic disruption is expected so motorists are advised to take caution on the roads.

Following flooding on Sunday, Cork citizens should ensure flood safety measures are in place in homes and businesses if necessary.