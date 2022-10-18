Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 12:53

Met Éireann issues orange rain warning for Cork: Flooding likely

Heavy rain with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding.
Met Eireann issue orange status rain warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange rain warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The weather warning comes into effect from tonight, Tuesday, October 18 and will remain in place until Thursday, October 20.

Heavy rain on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding.

Traffic disruption is expected so motorists are advised to take caution on the roads.

Following flooding on Sunday, Cork citizens should ensure flood safety measures are in place in homes and businesses if necessary.

