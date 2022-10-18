Charlie Bird to sign copies of his new memoir at Waterstones in Cork as part of Irish Book Week events

Legendary broadcaster and journalist Charlie Bird will be in Cork on Saturday to sign copies of his new memoir Time and Tide in Waterstones on Patrick Street.

The signing forms part of a jam-packed line-up of events at the popular bookshop for Irish Book Week.

This evening, Waterstones will host critically acclaimed novelist, playwright and documentary filmmaker Cónal Creedon as he discusses his collection of short fiction, Pancho and Lefty Ride Again, with the Irish Examiner’s Michael Moynihan at 6.30pm.

Tomorrow, Waterstones hosts the launch of Cork City: The Game of My Life by John O'Shea at 6.30pm.

The book will be launched by Ruairi O'Hagan of RedFM with current City manager Colin Healy and some City playing greats also expected to be in attendance.

On Thursday at 6.30pm, the bookshop will host a talk by Anne Dolan and William Murphy, authors of Days in the Life: Reading the Michael Collins Diaries before an evening with award-winning author Donal Ryan (author of The Spinning Heart, From a Low and Quiet Sea, The Queen of Dirt Island and more) on Friday which also commences at 6.30pm.

On Saturday, there will be two events, the book signing with Charlie Bird at 12pm, before a Young Adult book panel at 3pm featuring book blogger Sarah Fitzgerald and others.