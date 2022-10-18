Charlie Bird to sign copies of his new memoir at Waterstones in Cork as part of Irish Book Week events

Legendary broadcaster and journalist Charlie Bird will be in Cork on Saturday to sign copies of his new memoirin Waterstones on Patrick Street.
The signing forms part of a jam-packed line-up of events at the popular bookshop for Irish Book Week.
We're delighted to welcome broadcaster and journalist @charliebird49 back to #WaterstonesCork to sign copies of his new memoir #TimeandTide. Meet Charlie on Saturday 22nd at 12pm. @HCinIreland @echolivecork @irishexaminer @Corks96FM @IMNDA @irishexaminer @ExaminerPhotos #cork pic.twitter.com/PmkJJfd7wl— Waterstones Cork (@WaterstonesCrk) October 13, 2022
This evening, Waterstones will host critically acclaimed novelist, playwright and documentary filmmaker Cónal Creedon as he discusses his collection of short fiction,, with the Irish Examiner’s Michael Moynihan at 6.30pm.
Tomorrow, Waterstones hosts the launch ofby John O'Shea at 6.30pm.
So excited for Wednesday and the official launch of @CorkCityFC Game Of My Life with @HerobooksD in @WaterstonesCrk at 6:30pm— John O'Shea (@JohnOShea1993) October 14, 2022
Some City playing greats set to attend, along with current Cork City manager Colin Healy. Promises to be a brilliant night celebrating CCFC. pic.twitter.com/ZFhHvDjxTo
The book will be launched by Ruairi O'Hagan of RedFM with current City manager Colin Healy and some City playing greats also expected to be in attendance.
On Thursday at 6.30pm, the bookshop will host a talk by Anne Dolan and William Murphy, authors ofbefore an evening with award-winning author Donal Ryan (author of , , and more) on Friday which also commences at 6.30pm.
On Saturday, there will be two events, the book signing with Charlie Bird at 12pm, before a Young Adult book panel at 3pm featuring book blogger Sarah Fitzgerald and others.