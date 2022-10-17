Half of all septic tanks in Cork not working efficiently

MORE than half of all septic tanks in Cork are not working properly, mainly due to the owners not de-sludging and maintaining them correctly, heard members of the Southern Committee Meeting of Cork County Council on Monday.

Councillor Anthony Barry asked Director of Services for the Environment and Climate Change, Louis Duffy, what percentage of the failure rate of septic tanks could be solved by regular de-sludging.

If 50 per cent of septic tanks across the county are “problematic,” what concern is that having on water quality, asked Cllr Barry.

Mr Duffy’s report showed that 67% of septic tanks inspected during the period from January 1, to September 30 this year, in Carrigaline, were identified as being “non-compliant” with standards.

The corresponding figures for other areas include: Bandon – Kinsale, 31% non-compliances identified; Macroom, 55%; Cobh, 75%; East Cork, 71%; Fermoy, 29%; Mallow/Kanturk, 67%; and West Cork, 50%; with an overall non-compliance rate of 52 per cent.

There were 113 septic tank inspections undertaken in Cork during the period, 57 advisory notices were issued, and 18 advisory notices were complied with.

“On the high septic tank failures, we are experiencing failures of the order of 60 per cent of those that are inspected,” said Mr Duffy.

Of those that are inspected and deemed non-compliant, “50 per cent of those are down to lack of maintenance by the owner.”

Of all the tanks that are inspected, about 30 per cent fail due to some deficiency in the system, whereas many of the others fail “because people are not de-sludging it.” Mr Duffy said when a tank fills up with sludge, it will not filter the waste that is coming from the house.

“It’ll simply find a flow pathway through it, and the contaminated waste goes straight into the ground.”