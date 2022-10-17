Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 14:18

Information appeal issued for missing man in Cork

Aslam, aged 41, was last seen yesterday in the Togher area.
His family and Gardai are concerned for Zubair Aslam’s welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Elaine Whelan

Cork Gardai have issued an appeal for information on missing person, Zubair Aslam.

Gardai have issued details about a car he was believed to be travelling in.

Zubair is thought to have been travelling in a 07-C reg blue Toyota Landcruiser and Gardai believe he may have travelled some distance from his home.

The missing person has been described as being 6’ 2” in height, with black hair, brown eyes and is of slim build.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoody with blue logo, grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Zubair is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

