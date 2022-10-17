UCC Study: 56% of people impacted by suicide report poor wellbeing

A research team from the National Suicide Research Foundation and the School of Public Health at University College Cork (UCC) has released findings from Ireland’s National Suicide Bereavement Survey.

The first-of-its-kind survey was undertaken by researchers at the National Suicide Research Foundation, in collaboration with the suicide bereavement charity HUGG (Healing Untold Grief Groups).

With 2,413 Irish adults participating, the study sought to provide a national profile of the impact of suicide bereavement and the needs of the estimated 60,000 people affected by suicide every year in Ireland.

The survey found that while most (62%) participants had lost a family member or partner to suicide, a significant proportion had experienced the loss of friends, work colleagues, or as part of their professional role (including first responders, members of An Garda Síochána and healthcare workers).

Half of participants (56%) reported poor mental wellbeing and reported symptoms of depression and anxiety, which were higher than the general population.

One-in-five participants expressed some thoughts of self-harm or suicide in the two weeks prior to the survey. Poor mental wellbeing was most pronounced for young adults aged 18-24 years.

Two-thirds (65%) of participants felt the quality of services in their area was poor and common barriers to accessing support included lack of awareness, availability, waiting times and financial costs.

Speaking about the findings, lead researcher Dr Eve Griffin, said: “For the first time we have captured the wide breadth of experiences by those impacted by suicide in Ireland. Those impacts cannot be understated and extend to health, interpersonal and financial aspects of peoples’ lives.

“Worryingly, half of our participants reported poor current mental wellbeing, especially young adults. At the time of the survey, one in five expressed some thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

“While those who did access support following their bereavement were broadly positive, a significant number of people did not access any help.

“Given the increased risk of suicide among those impacted by suicide, our findings have important implications for the development and implementation of timely supports, which should be tailored to individual need.” The report was launched by the Minister of State with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler who said suicide prevention remains a key priority for her Department and the Government as a whole.

“The Government will continue to support the valuable work being carried out in the area of suicide prevention and bereavement supports, including through continued implementation of our national suicide reduction strategy Connecting for Life and ongoing support to the National Office for Suicide Prevention,” Minister Butler said.