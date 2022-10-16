Cork event offers glimpse of life with spinal cord injury

BUSINESSPEOPLE and politicians in Cork ‘buddied-up’ with service users from Spinal Injuries Ireland (SII) to learn about the many challenges they face in their daily lives, including returning to work with a devastating spinal cord injury.

SII is the only organisation dedicated to providing support services to more than 2,200 people living with a spinal cord injury (SCI) in Ireland. It provides a range of services and resources to help people and their families adapt to life after the devastation of a SCI.

SII estimates that three people sustain a devastating injury every week in Ireland.

Some lose the ability to walk and, depending on the level of injury, can also lose arm and hand function. A SCI can result in serious health issues including chronic pain, loss of body function, severe psychological distress, and financial issues. The experience is life-changing for individuals and their families.

Participants supporting the awareness event included Deputy Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Deirdre O’Brien, Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy, William O’Brien of Wm O’Brien Self Storage, Colin Ross of Kinsale Spirit Company, and Paul O’Mahony of Musgraves.

Each participant ‘buddied-up’ with an SII ambassador.

“For people with a spinal cord injury in Ireland only 50% of people are employed post- injury, although over 80% were employed before sustaining their injury,” said Fiona Bolger of SII. “That is why SII Spinal Injuries Ireland has developed this programme for companies.”

SII ambassadors joined their buddy on a visit to their place of work. The work visits provided businesses with a deeper understanding of the challenges faced on return to work by those who have experienced a devastating injury, and insight into the types of supports needed.

“This is an innovative approach to raising awareness of spinal cord injuries and their consequences,” said Ms O’Brien.

“I have no doubt that the buddies will have a greater understanding of the psychological, social, and work-related problems the SII ambassadors encounter daily.”