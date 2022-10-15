Cork’s major role in Tommie Gorman’s life; journalist signing books in city today

TOMMIE GORMAN’S interview with Roy Keane after the Saipan World Cup bust-up was probably the best-known work of his 40-year career with RTÉ.

But in his memoir, Never Better – My Life In Our Times, the Sligo-born journalist reveals how Cork and Cobh Ramblers had an even more profound impact on his life.

On St Stephen’s night, 1982, he met 22-year-old Ceara Roche, from Douglas Road. Ceara and her mother, Chris, were up visiting her sister Mary in Sligo. Romance blossomed.

At the time, Tommie was working as RTÉ’s north western correspondent. When RTÉ’s southern editor, Tom McSweeney, was on an Easter break, Tommie was delighted to be assigned to Cork as holiday cover.

The stories he followed during his stay included the famous Sligo Rovers v Cobh Ramblers FAI Cup semi-final saga. By the time Sligo made it through for their cup final victory over Bohemians, Tommie and Ceara were an item and they were married later that year.

Book signings today

Tommie is in Cork today for a book signing event at 3pm in Eason’s and he will also visit other city bookshops.

Ceara is also spending the weekend with him in her native Cork, visiting her family and friends.

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, launched Tommie’s memoir in Dublin’s Trinity College Exam Hall last week and described it as “insightful and uplifting.”

Commenting on the book, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney TD, said Tommie Gorman is the journalist whose work has most influenced him during the past 25 years.

One section of the book details Gorman’s 28-year journey, living with a rare form of cancer, neuroendocrine tumours. He describes the progress made in treating patients with the disease, including the work of two Cork-based consultants, Criostóir Ó Súilleabháin and Derek Power.

He spent 12 years based in Brussels as RTÉ’s Europe editor (1989-2001) and then returned to Belfast, reporting for two decades on the twists and turns in Northern Ireland’s peace process. He became one of the country’s most trusted journalists.

His book includes insights on Brexit, his analysis of the rise of Sinn Féin and the possible timescale and challenges of a united Ireland.