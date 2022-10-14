Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 18:11

€14,000 in cash seized in Cork by Criminal Assets Bureau

CAB conducted a series of searches across Donegal, Limerick and Cork earlier today, as part of an operation targeting a Limerick based Organised Crime Group.
Cash seized during criminal Assets Bureau Search Operation across Donegal, Limerick and Cork on Friday 14 October. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Ellen O'Regan

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have seized €14,000 in cash during a search operation in Cork today.

The operation was conducted by Bureau Officers, supported by the Southern Regional Armed Response Unit and Gardaí from Donegal and Limerick.

Searches were conducted in five separate locations, and resulted in the seizure of over €20,000 in cash, a Rolex watch, as well as documents and conveyance files.

A Rolex watch seized during criminal Assets Bureau Search Operation across Donegal, Limerick and Cork on Friday 14 October. Picture: An Garda Síochána
€14,000 in cash was seized at the Cork search site, while a further €8,900 was seized during a search in Limerick.

Cash seized during criminal Assets Bureau Search Operation across Donegal, Limerick and Cork on Friday 14 October. Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí said that Friday’s search operation “marks a significant development in the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation” which will target assets including properties linked to the Limerick Organised Crime Group.

